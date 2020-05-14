App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 10:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Metro working on protocols for social distancing, other safety norms amid lockdown

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in a statement, said it is working out detailed cleaning and maintenance procedures in view of the pandemic.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Protocols for social distancing and other safety norms are being worked upon for passengers for using metro trains and station premises whenever services are ordered to be resumed, officials said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Metro is closed since March 22 when the Janata Curfew was imposed in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in a statement, said it is working out detailed cleaning and maintenance procedures in view of the pandemic.

Close

"The exercise will be extremely exhaustive as it involves cleaning and maintenance of 264 stations, over 2,200 coaches and over 1,100 escalators and 1,000 lifts etc," it said.

related news

Apart from this, protocol for social distancing is being worked upon for passengers once they again start using trains and other metro premises.

However, the date of opening of the Delhi Metro has still not been finalised and will be notified to the public in due course of time, the statement said.

All systems of the metro, including signalling, electrical, rolling stock and tracks, will have to be tested in detail before services are ultimately started to ensure full safety for commuters, it said.

Delhi Metro authorities have already trained their housekeeping and other staff to adhere to enhanced safety norms to make them ready to do their jobs whenever the services are ordered to be resumed, officials had said on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday mounted to 7,998 with 359 new cases, while the death toll mounted to 106.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 10:47 am

tags #coronavirus #Delhi Metro #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus-free Sikkim prepares to revise 'shattered' tourism sector

Coronavirus-free Sikkim prepares to revise 'shattered' tourism sector

Pronab Sen warns India's FY21 GDP may contract 9% without more economic stimulus

Pronab Sen warns India's FY21 GDP may contract 9% without more economic stimulus

Uber withdraws job offers to business school graduates: Report

Uber withdraws job offers to business school graduates: Report

most popular

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.