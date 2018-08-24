App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 03:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Metro to run extra trips on August 25 and 26 to handle Raksha Bandhan rush

The Delhi Metro will be running 253 extra train trips on Saturday, the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In view of high ridership observed on the day of Raksha Bandhan and its eve, the Delhi Metro has decided to run nearly 600 extra train trips on Sunday and deploy additional security personnel to handle the rush expected on the two days, the DMRC said today. Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated this year on August 26 (Sunday).

"The Delhi Metro will be running 253 extra train trips on Saturday, the eve of Raksha Bandhan, whereas 598 extra train trips will be run on Sunday, in comparison to their routine timetable on these two days, covering all the lines," a DMRC spokesperson said.

Also, the sections on which metro services start at 8:00 am on Sundays, will also have services available from 6:00 am onwards, the official said.

Services would be available from 6 am on following corridors Yellow Line (Jahangirpuri – Samaypur Badli); Violet Line (Badarpur Border - Escorts Mujesar); Green Line (Mundka – City Park section); Pink Line (Majlis Park – Lajpat Nagar section) and Magenta Line (Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden).

related news

Additional guards/Customer Facilitation Agents (CFA) will also be deployed at major metro stations to help and guide commuters on these two days. In addition, extra personnel will also be deployed to handle the increased load on the ticketing system, wherever required, the official said.

The Delhi Metro normally witnesses greater rush of commuters on the eve of Raksha Bandhan Day. In 2012, over 22 lakh passengers travelled on a day before Rakhi by metro, whereas close to 20 lakh travelled on the day of Rakhi.

The current average daily ridership of Delhi Metro across the various corridors stands at nearly 27 lakh. Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus -Lajpat Nagar section of the Pink Line, billed as the 'shopper's corridor' was opened for passengers on August 6.

The DMRC's present operational network spans 296 km with 214 stations.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 02:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi Metro #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.