Delhi Metro to run extra trips on August 25 and 26 to handle Raksha Bandhan rush

In view of high ridership observed on the day of Raksha Bandhan and its eve, the Delhi Metro has decided to run nearly 600 extra train trips on Sunday and deploy additional security personnel to handle the rush expected on the two days, the DMRC said today. Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated this year on August 26 (Sunday).

"The Delhi Metro will be running 253 extra train trips on Saturday, the eve of Raksha Bandhan, whereas 598 extra train trips will be run on Sunday, in comparison to their routine timetable on these two days, covering all the lines," a DMRC spokesperson said.

Also, the sections on which metro services start at 8:00 am on Sundays, will also have services available from 6:00 am onwards, the official said.

Services would be available from 6 am on following corridors Yellow Line (Jahangirpuri – Samaypur Badli); Violet Line (Badarpur Border - Escorts Mujesar); Green Line (Mundka – City Park section); Pink Line (Majlis Park – Lajpat Nagar section) and Magenta Line (Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden).

Additional guards/Customer Facilitation Agents (CFA) will also be deployed at major metro stations to help and guide commuters on these two days. In addition, extra personnel will also be deployed to handle the increased load on the ticketing system, wherever required, the official said.

The Delhi Metro normally witnesses greater rush of commuters on the eve of Raksha Bandhan Day. In 2012, over 22 lakh passengers travelled on a day before Rakhi by metro, whereas close to 20 lakh travelled on the day of Rakhi.

The current average daily ridership of Delhi Metro across the various corridors stands at nearly 27 lakh. Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus -Lajpat Nagar section of the Pink Line, billed as the 'shopper's corridor' was opened for passengers on August 6.

The DMRC's present operational network spans 296 km with 214 stations.