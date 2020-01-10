Delhi Metro to go slow over 2 Noida stations due to maintenance work

Delhi Metro trains will run slow between Noida Sector 61 and 52 stations due to maintenance work on the track along the route, the DMRC said on January 10.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the work on the two stations of the Blue Line that inks Noida Electronic City and Dwarka Sector 21 will be carried out after service hours.

It did not specify when will the normal speed of the trains be resumed.