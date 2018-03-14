App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 14, 2018 09:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi metro to be among top five by end 2018

Metro services will commence on the 21.56 kilometre long Majlis Park-Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus section of the Pink Line from tomorrow. With it Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) will cover a network of 250 km.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Delhi Metro will have a 250-km long network from today and by the year-end, it is scheduled to have a 350-km operational length, positioning it among the top five Metro networks in the world, its Managing Director Mangu Singh said here.

Metro services will commence on the 21.56 kilometre long Majlis Park-Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus section of the Pink Line from today. With it Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) will cover a network of 250 km.

"By the end of 2018, DMRC will be positioned among the top five Metro railways in the world with a 350-km long network," Singh said at an event on Mass Rapid Transportation System (MRTS) here.

Stating that the cost of construction per km of DMRC is much lower than that of Metro systems in Dhaka and Jakarta, he said it had achieved 85 to 90 per cent indigenisation in rolling stock.

"Except in the area of signalling system, where technology is fast upgrading, DMRC has achieved indigenisation in most areas relating to its operations," Singh said.

He said Bombardier, Alstom and BEML were manufacturing coaches for DMRC at facilities based in the country.

The railways is the best transportation system owing to factors like carrying capacity, environment-friendliness and energy efficiency, he added.

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi Metro #India

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC