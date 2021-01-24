Delhi Metro services to be partially regulated on Republic Day 2021: Check details here

Delhi Metro services to be partially regulated on January 26

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued a new set of guidelines for travelling on Republic Day 2021.



Republic Day Update

Entry/exit to the following stations will remain closed for a short period on 26th January 2021. Interchange shall be available at Central Secretariat. Parking facilities will remain closed from 6 AM on 25th January till 2 PM on 26th January at all stations.

The DMRC has announced that the movement of metro trains will be partially regulated on the HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli Line on January 26.

Additionally, the entry and exit points at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan will be shut till 12:00 pm as part of security arrangements made by the Delhi Police. However, the interchange facility will remain operational at the Central Secretariat station for passengers between Line 2 and Line 6.

The DMRC statement read: “Metro services on Line 2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) of the Delhi Metro will be partially regulated on Tuesday, the 26th of January, 2021 (Republic Day). This is being done as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations.”

The Lok Kalyan Marg station and Patel Chowk station will also be shut from 08:45 am to 12:00 pm on January 26, 2021. Parking facilities will not be provided from 6:00 am on January 25 to 2:00 pm on January 26 at any metro station.