MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Delhi Metro services to be partially regulated on Republic Day 2021: Check details here

The entry and exit points at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan will be shut till 12:00 pm as part of security arrangements made by Delhi Police. However, the interchange facility will remain operational at the Central Secretariat station for passengers between Line 2 and Line 6.

Moneycontrol News
January 24, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST
Delhi Metro services to be partially regulated on January 26

Delhi Metro services to be partially regulated on January 26


The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued a new set of guidelines for travelling on Republic Day 2021.

The DMRC has announced that the movement of metro trains will be partially regulated on the HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli Line on January 26.

Additionally, the entry and exit points at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan will be shut till 12:00 pm as part of security arrangements made by the Delhi Police. However, the interchange facility will remain operational at the Central Secretariat station for passengers between Line 2 and Line 6.

The DMRC statement read: “Metro services on Line 2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) of the Delhi Metro will be partially regulated on Tuesday, the 26th of January, 2021 (Republic Day). This is being done as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations.”

Close

Related stories

The Lok Kalyan Marg station and Patel Chowk station will also be shut from 08:45 am to 12:00 pm on January 26, 2021. Parking facilities will not be provided from 6:00 am on January 25 to 2:00 pm on January 26 at any metro station.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Delhi #Delhi Metro #Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) #Republic Day 2021
first published: Jan 24, 2021 03:35 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's Test Series win will change the ad world; IT fetes Biden Immigration bill and Q3 results; Why more luxury cars are heading to India

Corporate Buzz | India's Test Series win will change the ad world; IT fetes Biden Immigration bill and Q3 results; Why more luxury cars are heading to India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.