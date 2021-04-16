MARKET NEWS

Delhi Metro services to be available with headway of 15 minutes during weekend curfew: DMRC

Only essential service providers and those exempted by the government would be allowed to use the Delhi Metro services for commutation over this weekend.

April 16, 2021 / 03:52 PM IST
Commuters maintaining social distance in Delhi Metro (File image: Twitter/@OfficialDMRC)

The metro services would be available in the national capital during the weekend curfew, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement issued on April 16.

The trains would operate on all networks of Delhi Metro with a headway of 15 minutes on April 17-18. However, only essential service providers and those exempted by the government would be allowed to board the trains.

"In view of the curfew imposed by the government for coming weekend for the containment of COVID-19, Metro services will be available with a headway of 15 min across the whole network on the weekend i.e, on 17th and 18th April 2021," the DMRC statement read.

"The two sections, where there is a bifurcation in the network i.e, Noida/Vaishali section of Blue Line and Kirti Nagar/Inderlok section of Green Line, the headway will become double i.e. services will be available after every 30 minutes in these sections," it further added.

The weekend curfew was announced by the Arvind Kejriwal government on April 15. The restrictions are aimed at curbing the pace of coronavirus transmission.

The curfew will come into effect at 10 pm on April 16 and remain in force till 5 am on April 19. During the period, all forms of non-essential movement, including that of domestic help, would be barred. All non-essential shops including those selling liquor would also remain closed.

For weekdays, the government released new guidelines that prohibit the operation of malls, bars, restaurants (except takeaways), gyms, spas, entertainment parks and auditoriums. The curbs would continue till April 30.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #curfew #Delhi Metro #Delhi weekend lockdown #DMRC
first published: Apr 16, 2021 03:52 pm

