Delhi Metro services resume on September 7: Timings, SOPs and other rules you need to know

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set resume its services from September 7 in a phased manner, after months of closing. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre suspended the metro rail services in the last week of March.

“Once metro services resume from September 7, the DMRC will strive to facilitate all necessary measures and precautions on its premises to provide a safe travelling experience to its commuters amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC, Anuj Dayal said.

What are the Delhi metro timings?

The metro line will be opened three Stages:

In the first stage from September 7-10, the Delhi Metro services will operate in two shifts for four hours: 7-11 am and 4-8 pm.

Yellow line Metro services: On September 7, the metro services from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre will be resumed.

Blue and Pink line metro services: These will resume from September 9.

Red, Green and Violet line metro services: DMRC will start operations on these lines from September 10.

Stage 2 of metro services will start from September 11 where metro will operate for six hours from the earlier four hours i.e. 7 am to 1 pm and 6 pm to 11 pm.

In Stage 3 beginning September 12, the operations will run on all lines from 6 am to 11 pm

The graded resumption of metro services would be done line-wise with specific timings in three stages as follows.

What are the guidelines or SOPs for metro travel?

What are the guidelines or SOPs for metro travel?

> Entry and exits of metro stations in containment zones will be closed.

> After the thermal screening, only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel.

> Mandatory wearing of masks for metro staff and commuters.

> The frequency of trains will be regulated to avoid overcrowding at the station.

> Commuters are encouraged to install and use Aarogya Setu mobile app.

> Provision of sanitizers will be made for passengers.

> Use of smart cards to be encouraged, however, tokens and paper slips can be used only after sanitization.

> Metro commuters are advised to carry minimal luggage and avoid metal objects for ease of thermal screening.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Twitter shared a detailed SOP for the safety of the passengers.