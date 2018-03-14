Delhi Metro Pink Line to open for public: A look at the fares and route

Delhi Metro's Pink Line, connecting north and south campuses of the Delhi University, will open for public on Wednesday. The new corridor is over 20 km-long with the Majlis Park-Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus section having an end-to-end travel time of 34 minutes.

The metro service on the new corridor will be formally flagged off by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at 4 pm from the Metro Bhawan in New Delhi. Passenger services on the stretch will begin from 6 pm.

Here are the key facts of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line:

The new corridor will start at a stretch of 21.56 km. With it Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) will cover a network of 250 km.

This section is having 12 stations including Majlis Park, Azadpur, Shalimar Bagh, Netaji Subhash Place, Shakurpur, Punjabi Bagh West, ESI Hospital, Rajouri Garden, Mayapuri, Naraina Vihar, Delhi Cantt and Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus. Out of the 12 stations, eight are elevated and the rest underground.

The new stretch will have three interchange stations. They are Azadpur Station (with Yellow Line), Netaji Subhash Place (with Red Line) and Rajouri Garden (Blue Line).

The commuters will have to pay Rs 50 for metro service between Majlis Park station and South Campus station.

The pink line will bring much-needed relief to DU students by connecting the varsity’s north and south campuses.

The North Campus area of Delhi University already has a metro station - Vishwavidyalaya, which falls on the Yellow Line that connects Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.

The tickets from Vishwavidyalaya station to Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus station will cost Rs 50, a senior DMRC official told PTI. There will be existing discounts on Sundays and national holidays.

The travel time between the two station will be 40 minutes.

With the opening of the new corridor, there will be reduction in metro travel time between Dwarka 21 (Blue Line) and Rithala (Red Line) by over 16 minutes as well as Rajouri Garden and Azadpur by nearly 23 minutes.

Running alongside Ring Road, it will prove a big boon for people living in its vicinity like Punjabi Bagh, Wazirabad and Shalimar Bagh, which are so far unconnected with any direct Metro service going towards south Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)