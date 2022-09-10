English
    Delhi Metro operations to be partially curtailed on Yellow Line section on Sunday

    The affected segment will be one side of Sultanpur and Qutub Minar metro stations.

    PTI
    September 10, 2022 / 10:02 PM IST

    Delhi Metro operations on a section of the busy Yellow Line will be partially available in the initial few hours on September 11 due to a planned maintenance work, officials said on Saturday.

    The affected segment will be one side of Sultanpur and Qutub Minar metro stations.

    "Due to pre-planned maintenance work, Metro services will not be available from Sultanpur to Qutub Minar on the Yellow Line for going towards Samaypur Badli from 5:15 AM till 6 AM on 11th September, 2022, i.e, tomorrow (Sunday)," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted. Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

    During this period, trains will however be available from Qutub Minar station for going towards Samaypur Badli, the DMRC said. "Services will be normal on all other corridors including on the section from Samaypur Badli towards Sultanpur," it said.
    first published: Sep 10, 2022 10:02 pm
