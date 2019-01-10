App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 11:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Metro opens account on Facebook, next stop Instagram

The DMRC had officially launched an account on Twitter on December 20 last year.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Commuters can now connect with the Delhi Metro on Facebook too, as the DMRC on January 9 opened its official account on the social networking site. A senior official of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said this was yet another step to reach out to riders and vice versa.

"We already have a Twitter handle and now we are on Facebook too -- www.facebook.com/officialdmrc -- and, soon we want to make a debut on Instagram too. We look forward to valuable feedback from people," he said.

The DMRC had officially launched an account on Twitter on December 20 last year. It has nearly 4,300 followers since the launch of the handle.

"Opening new doors! Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is now on Facebook," the DMRC wrote in a post on the social networking site.

The current operational length of the Delhi Metro is 327 km with 236 stations, with an average daily ridership of about 28 lakh.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 11:45 am

tags #Delhi Metro #India

