Delhi Metro: First glimpses of Moti Bagh-Lajpat Nagar stretch of Pink Line

The second stretch of Pink Line of Delhi Metro is to be opened soon for the public. The 8.1 km stretch run from Moti Bagh to Lajpat Nagar Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1 1/7 Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to launch the second section of the newly opened Pink Line, that will cover a stretch of 8.1 kilometres from Sir Vishveshwaraiah Moti Bagh station to Lajpat Nagar Metro Station. (Platform at INA metro station, Pink line.) 2/7 With the completion of this corridor, the Majlis Park-Lajpat Nagar section will cover 29.6 kilometres. The first stretch from Majlis Park to South Campus was opened in March this year. 3/7 As per DMRC, the third segment of the line that will run from Trilokpuri to Shiv Vihar will be opened for public use in August. 4/7 The final stretch from Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar, which will cover 15 kilometres, is expected to open in September. With this, the whole line will also be in operation. 5/7 Pink Line, which comes under the Delhi Metro Phase III network covers a stretch of 59 kilometres running from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar and shall save commuters somewhere between 6 to 20 minutes. 6/7 The line would link popular shopping avenues such as Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar. (Skylight at INA metro station. Directly located above is a park) 7/7 INA will the interchange station for the Yellow Line, which runs from Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram and Lajpat Nagar Station will be the interchange station for the Violet Line that connects Kashmere Gate station in New Delhi with Escorts Mujesar in Faridabad. (Text and images: Vandana Ramnani) First Published on Jul 27, 2018 02:27 pm