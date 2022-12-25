Delhi Metro: Drone carrying medical supplies temporarily disrupts Magenta line's track

Representative image of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line train.

Delhi Metro's services on the Magenta line were temporarily disrupted on December 25 after a drone carrying medical supplies fell on the metro track.

According to Delhi Police, about an hour ago (roughly around 3 pm), a drone carrying medical supplies fell on the metro track near Delhi's Jasola Vihar. "Due to this, metro service from Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden was disrupted."

Additionally, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had tweeted, "Magenta Line Update Services are not available between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden due to security reasons. Normal services on all other lines."

However, the services have now resumed, DMRC later stated.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro celebrated the landmark moment of completing 20 years of successful operations in the national capital region on December 24.

Delhi Metro had begun its commercial operations on December 25, 2002, a day after then-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had inaugurated DMRC’s first stretch, spanning 8.2 kilometre from Shahdara to Tis Hazari, with just six stations.

To mark the two decades of operations, Delhi Metro also run a special train on Saturday that was flagged off by Vajpayee on December 24, 2002.

DMRC trains, on average, run 400-600 km and 16-18 hours a day, officials said.

The DMRC network’s current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations (including the Noida–Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon).

(With agency inputs)