172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|delhi-metro-144-passengers-fined-in-last-6-days-for-violating-covid-19-norms-5986631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 11:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Metro: 144 passengers fined in last 6 days for violating COVID-19 norms

The police personnel at metro stations have been conducting a drive to check the violation of COVID-19 guidelines. Passengers who were not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing were fined, they said.

PTI

The Delhi Police has issued 144 challans to metro passengers for violating COVID-19 guidelines in the last six days, officials said on Tuesday.

The police personnel at metro stations have been conducting a drive to check the violation of COVID-19 guidelines. Passengers who were not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing were fined, they said.

In the last six days, a total of 3,691 trains were checked and 144 challans issued to passengers for violating the guidelines to control the pandemic, said Jitendra Mani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro).

Close

He requested all passengers to follow COVID-19 protocols inside metro trains and at other places as well.

The Delhi Metro was closed on March 22 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It resumed services in early September with strict safety and social distancing measures in place.
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 11:17 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.