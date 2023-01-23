English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Delhi Mayor election: Aldermen to take oath first, says Presiding officer despite AAP's opposition

    The AAP had alleged that the nominated members were BJP workers and were being administered oath first to allow them to vote in the mayoral election.

    PTI
    January 23, 2023 / 11:14 PM IST
    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged as a clear winner in the polls, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body.

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged as a clear winner in the polls, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body.

    With the MCD House set to reconvene on Tuesday, Presiding Officer Satya Sharma has said the LG-appointed aldermen will take oath first, despite the fierce opposition by AAP in the last meeting that was adjourned amid chaos.

    The maiden meeting of the newly elected MCD council on January 6 was adjourned without the election of the mayor and the deputy mayor after AAP and BJP councillors clashed over presiding officer's decision to administer the oath to the 10 aldermen first.

    Speaking to PTI, Presiding Officer Satya Sharma expressed hope that proceedings in the MCD House this time will be held without any untoward incident.

    "Nominated members and aldermen will take oath first. Then other members will take the oath. I don't think the AAP will create such an issue because it is their loss. I am hopeful we will be able to elect the Mayor tomorrow," she said.