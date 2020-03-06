App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 12:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi man with travel history to Thailand, Malaysia tests positive for coronavirus; total cases 31

"One suspected COVID19 case has been confirmed as positive. The patient is from Delhi. He has a travel history to Thailand and Malaysia. He is stable and being monitored. The total number of confirmed cases in India now stands at 31," a health ministry official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Coronavirus (Representative image)
Coronavirus (Representative image)

A Delhi man with a travel history to Thailand and Malaysia has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in India to 31, health ministry officials said on Friday. The latest case is the third in Delhi.

The 30 other positive cases include a 45-year-old man from Delhi's Mayur Vihar and six of his relatives from Agra whom he had recently visited. Another is a Paytm employee who works in Gurgaon and lives in west Delhi. They are all being treated at the Safdarjung hospital.

The 30 other positive cases include a 45-year-old man from Delhi's Mayur Vihar and six of his relatives from Agra whom he had recently visited. Another is a Paytm employee who works in Gurgaon and lives in west Delhi. They are all being treated at the Safdarjung hospital.

Close

A middle-aged man from Ghaziabad, who tested positive for the virus, is being treated at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in the national capital. A 24-year-old man from Hyderabad, who has also tested positive for coronavirus, has been isolated.

related news

Besides, 16 members of a tourist group from Italy and their Indian guide have been found infected by the virus.

While one Italian man and his wife are being treated at Jaipur's SMS hospital, 14 members of the group and their Indian guide, who were quarantined at the ITBP camp in Chhawla, have been admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon.

The total figure of positive cases includes the first three reported from Kerala last month. All the three persons have been discharged following recovery.

Meanwhile, in a suspected coronavirus case, a man from Raipur, who returned to India from Kenya through Dubai, has been put under home quarantine.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 12:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

