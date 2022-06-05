English
    Delhi logs minimum temperature of 27.4 degree Celsius, heatwave conditions likely

    The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday as the city is poised to experience heatwave conditions at isolated places during the day, IMD said.

    PTI
    June 05, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST
    Heat waves are especially dangerous for daily wage workers, rickshaw drivers, street vendors and the homeless, many of whom have to work outside in hot conditions and are at the greatest risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. (File Image: AP)

    The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday as the city is poised to experience heatwave conditions at isolated places during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

    The relative humidity was 23 per cent at 8.30 am.

    The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky with heat wave conditions at isolated places and strong surface winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph during the day.

    Delhi's maximum temperature is likely to touch 43 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

    On Saturday, the maximum temperature touched 43.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average while the minimum temperature touched 28.7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average.
    Tags: #Delhi heatwave #Delhi Temperature #Earth360
    first published: Jun 5, 2022 10:27 am
