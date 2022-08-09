Delhi logs 1,372 COVID cases, 6 deaths; positivity highest since January 21

Source: AP

Delhi has reported 1,372 new Covid infections and six deaths as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 percent, the highest since January 21, according to health department data. The figures pertain to August 7 (Sunday) as the government did not release the daily health bulletin on Monday.

On January 21, the positivity rate stood at 18.04 per cent. The new cases came out of 7,686 COVID-19 tests, the health department bulletin stated.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload increased to 19,70,899 and the death toll to 26,336, it said. Delhi had Sunday reported 2,423 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.97 per cent and two deaths.

On Saturday, it recorded 2,311 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 13.84 per cent and one fatality. On Friday, it logged 2,419 cases with a positivity rate of 12.95 per cent, while two people died due to the disease.

On Thursday, the city saw 2,202 cases with a positivity rate of 11.84 per cent and four deaths. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 2,073 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 11.64 per cent and five fatalities.

On June 25, six people succumbed to the disease. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 7,484, down from 8,048the previous day. As many as 5,650 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 9,407 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 490 were occupied. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, it said. There are 242 containment zones in the city, it added.

Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron that are highly transmissible. The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.