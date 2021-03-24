Delhi logs 1,254 fresh COVID cases; 6 deaths

Representative image

Delhi reported 1,254 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, highest in over three months, while six more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said. This is the highest number of cases since December 18 when 1,418 people tested positive for the virus, according to official data.

The city had recorded 1,101 cases on Tuesday. It was the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000 mark.

The active cases rose to 4,890 on Wednesday from 4,411 from a day ago. The positivity remained rose to 1.52 per cent, the health bulletin said.

The positivity rate was 1.31 per cent on Tuesday,1.32 per cent on Monday and 1.03 per cent on Sunday.

The new infections pushed the tally to 6,51,227, while over 6.35 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

There were 888 cases on Monday, 823 on Sunday, 813 on Saturday, 716 on Friday, 607 on Thursday, and 536 on Wednesday, according to official data.

Six more people died from the pathogen on Wednesday, taking the number of fatalities to 10,973.

A total of 82,331 tests, including 52,224 RT-PCR tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation rose to 2,560 from 2,316 a day ago. The containment zones rose to 976 from 871 on Tuesday, it said.

The total number of cases in Delhi on January 1 had stood at over 6.25 lakh and the total fatalities were 10,557.

The number of daily cases had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded.

However, the daily cases have begun to rise again in March and it has been steadily increasing over the past few days.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had on Tuesday ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such Holi and Navaratri.