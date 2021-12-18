Delhi logs 12 new cases of Omicron; most fully vaccinated, asymptomatic

A senior doctor at the Lok Nayak Hospital, where a special facility has been set up for isolating and treating suspected Omicron cases, said most of the patients are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. (Representative image: AP)

Twelve more people tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant Omicron in Delhi on December 17, taking their number to 22, and officials said most of them are "fully vaccinated" and "asymptomatic".

Ten of the 22 patients have been discharged, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

A senior doctor at the Lok Nayak Hospital, where a special facility has been set up for isolating and treating suspected Omicron cases, said most of the patients are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.

"Some of them have mild symptoms such as mild fever, body ache and sore throat," he said.

The doctor also said that two Omicron patients are "contacts of those who had tested Covid positive upon arrival at the airport".

LNJP medical director Suresh Kumar said 40 people are currently admitted to the special facility at the Lok Nayak Hospital meant for isolating and treating suspected Omicron cases.

Jain had on December 16 said that many international travellers were turning out Covid positive upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

On December 14, he had said that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has not spread in the community so far and the situation is under control.

In view of the threat posed by the Omicron variant, the Delhi health department on December 17 evening issued an order directing hospitals to augment human resource, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation and security staff, on contract or through the existing outsourcing agencies against the vacant posts and extra 25 percent of the sanctioned strength till March 31.

Nursing officers and paramedics may be hired up to 40 percent of the sanctioned strength, as per requirement, the order read.