Delhi liquor case | CBI rejects Sisodia's charges, says it follows procedure under law during searches, seizures

Jan 15, 2023 / 10:16 PM IST

The agency rejected the charges levelled by Sisodia, who, in an official statement on Sunday, alleged that the agency was trying to "maliciously frame" him by seizing computer without providing hash value.

The CBI on Sunday rejected the allegation of "malicious action" by the agency against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, saying it follows the procedure as per the letter of the law while conducting any search or seizure action.

Rubbishing the claims of the minister facing a CBI probe under corruption charges for allegedly tweaking Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy in favour of dealers, the agency said all its procedures in search and seizure are as per law.

"During any search or seizure, the CBI follows the procedure as per the letter of the law," the CBI spokesperson said.  The CBI had on Saturday seized a computer from Sisodia's office.

The agency had ruled out any search or raid at Sisodia's office as alleged by the Aam Aadmi Party.

In an official statement issued on Sunday, Sisodia said, "it appears that there is a scope for implanting, deleting and editing the record in the seized CPU by the team of the CBI for making a frivolous case against me." "In the absence of recording 'HASH VALUE' during the seizure, the CBI can change the record in the seized CPU as per its convenience to maliciously frame me," he said.