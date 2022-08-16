Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena says pandemic far from over, urges people to follow Covid-appropriate behavior

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday said the pandemic is far from over and appealed to people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. Delhi on Monday reported 1,227 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight more people succumbed to the disease, according to official data.

Before this, the city logged more than 2,000 cases for 12 consecutive days. "We are witnessing a rise in COVID19 infections, consistently high positivity & cases of reinfection. It is essential that we realise that the pandemic is far from over. I appeal to all to strictly adhere to COVID Appropriate Behaviour. We cannot afford to let our guards down," Saxena said in a tweet.

As of Monday, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload stood at 19,85,822 and the death toll at 26,389, according to official data.