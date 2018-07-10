Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Chief Secy meet Union Home Secy

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash today had a meeting with Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba amid the continuing tussle with Arvind Kejriwal government on the matters related to 'services.' During the 30-minute meeting at the Home Ministry, Baijal, Prakash and Gauba are believed to have discussed the issues related to services in the wake of Supreme Court judgement on the powers of the Delhi government, a home ministry official said.

Baijal refused to divulge the details of the meeting. When insisted whether the issue of services was discussed at the meeting, the LG said: "All is well between me and Kejriwal".

The meeting came a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to the Lt Governor wondering how he can be "selective" in accepting the Supreme Court judgement on power tussle between the Delhi government and the Center.

In his response, Baijal had said he was "selectively" quoted and "erroneously" charged of "selective acceptance" of the Supreme Court verdict.

On July 4, the Supreme Court had ruled that the LG cannot obstruct Delhi government's policy decisions as he has no independent power and was bound by the elected dispensation's advice.

The apex court also said the appeals arising out of the Delhi High Court order, which held that LG was the administrative head, would come up before an "appropriate regular bench".

After the Supreme Court judgement, the Kejriwal government introduced a new system for transfer and postings of bureaucrats, making the Chief Minister the approving authority.

However, the 'services' department refused to comply, saying the Supreme Court did not abolish the notification issued in 2015 which made the Home Ministry the authority for transfers and postings.

On July 6, the Home Ministry had asserted that it will be against the law to take a final view on the matter related to services as it is still pending before the court.

Kejriwal had alleged that the Union government and the Lt Governor were refusing to obey the apex court order on it.

He had also urged the LG to approach the Supreme Court immediately for clarification, in case of any confusion while saying "but kindly don't violate the order of the apex court".