Delhi LG orders transfers and postings of bureaucrats

Mar 04, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST

In a reshuffle of bureaucrats, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena ordered transfers and postings of some officials, according to an official order.

IAS officer A Anbarasu has been assigned the charge of Principal Secretary of PWD, along with additional charge of Principal Secretary of Trade and Tax.

Till the time he assumes charge, Manish Kumar Gupta, who is Additional Chief Secretary of Land and Building, will hold the charge of Additional Chief Secretary of PWD and the Principal Secretary of Finance will look after the office of Principal Secretary of Trade and Tax.

S B Deepak Kumar, Commissioner Trade and Tax, has been transferred to the Health department as Secretary.