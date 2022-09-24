English
    Delhi LG orders FIR against DJB, private bank officials over Rs 20 crore 'embezzlement'

    According to the sources, the matter had first come to light in 2019 with the allegation that Rs 20 crore collected in water bills from consumers was not deposited in the bank account of DJB.

    PTI
    September 24, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST
    Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena

    Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has ordered an FIR to be lodged against officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), a bank, and a private company for allegedly embezzling Rs 20 crore in water bills, sources at LG office said on Saturday. No reaction from the Delhi government or DJB was available immediately.

    According to the sources, the matter had first come to light in 2019 with the allegation that Rs 20 crore collected in water bills from consumers was not deposited in the bank account of DJB.

    Despite the allegations, the contract of the company involved in collection of bills, which it did in cash and cheques, was extended, they claimed.

    The LG has directed the Chief secretary to have an FIR lodged in the matter against the DJB and bank officials after identifying them, as well as the private entities involved, sources said. He also asked the official to ensure the recovery of the funds at the earliest, they said.

    The LG has sought an action taken report in the matter within 15 days, they added.
    Tags: #Delhi #Delhi Jal Board #Delhi LG #DJB #embezzlement
    first published: Sep 24, 2022 01:02 pm
