 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Delhi LG asks officials to start work on retrofitting of buildings to make them earthquake resistant

PTI
Mar 18, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting, chaired by the lieutenant governor and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was held in the wake of recent disastrous earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria, as the national capital falls in the ”High Damage Risk Zone IV” on India’s seismic map.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena (Image source: @ANI/Twitter)

Delhi LG VK Saxena, at a meeting of the DDMA on Saturday, asked officials to start work on the retrofitting of all schools, hospitals, police stations and other critical offices and vulnerable buildings in the city to prevent damage in case of earthquakes.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting, chaired by the lieutenant governor and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was held in the wake of recent disastrous earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria, as the national capital falls in the ”High Damage Risk Zone IV” on India’s seismic map.

The prevalent situation of H3N2 flu, H1N1 flu and COVID-19 were also discussed at the meeting. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) representative said while all other states have put in place their state disaster response forces (SDRFs) to work in tandem with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi is yet to effectively do so.

He urged the DDMA to expeditiously get a Delhi SDRF constituted. It was decided to do the same at the earliest, a statement issued by the LG’s office said. The fact that a proper building to locate the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) is yet to be available was also flagged at the meeting and a decision taken to address the same in a time-bound manner, the statement said.