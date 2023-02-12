 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi LG approves Feb 16 for convening of MCD House for mayor poll

PTI
Feb 12, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST

The government had sent the proposal to hold the House session on February 16 and Saxena has accepted it, sources said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena (Image source: @ANI/Twitter)

Delhi LG VK Saxena has given his nod for convening the next session of the MCD House on February 16 for election to the post of mayor, official sources said on Sunday.

Three successive meetings of the House were adjourned in the last one month amid ruckus and commotion over the decision to give voting rights to aldermen without electing the mayor, deputy mayor and members of the standing committee of the civic body.

After the civic polls in December, the House was first convened on January 6 but was adjourned following acrimonious exchanges between members of the BJP and AAP.