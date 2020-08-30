Delhi L-G permits JEE, NEET exams in capital, despite state opposition: Report

The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi Anil Baijal has permitted JEE and NEET exams to be held in the city, following the Supreme Court order. The permission comes despite opposition from the state government.

A proposal for the same was brought before the L-G and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) last meeting, state government sources told the Business Standard.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Delhi government conveyed to the L-G its recommendation to not hold JEE and NEET exams in the city, citing safety concerns for students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sources said.

“However, the L-G returned the file giving his permission to hold the exams," they added.

