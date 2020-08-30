172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|delhi-l-g-permits-jee-neet-exams-in-capital-despite-state-opposition-report-5773121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2020 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi L-G permits JEE, NEET exams in capital, despite state opposition: Report

Delhi government had in a file conveyed to the L-G its recommendation to not hold JEE and NEET exams in the city, citing safety concerns for students amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image: PTI)
Representative Image: PTI)

The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi Anil Baijal has permitted JEE and NEET exams to be held in the city, following the Supreme Court order. The permission comes despite opposition from the state government.

A proposal for the same was brought before the L-G and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) last meeting, state government sources told the Business Standard.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

related news

Delhi government conveyed to the L-G its recommendation to not hold JEE and NEET exams in the city, citing safety concerns for students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sources said.

“However, the L-G returned the file giving his permission to hold the exams," they added.

Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 3,463,972. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country. While 2,648,998 patients have recovered, 62,550 have died.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
First Published on Aug 30, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Covid-19 #Delhi #education #Health #India #JEE #NEET

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.