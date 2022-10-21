English
    Delhi L-G flags 'inordinate delay' in receiving Lokayukta reports from AAP government

    V K Saxena has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the matter.

    PTI
    October 21, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST
    Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has flagged that he has received Lokayukta reports from the city government after an ''inordinate delay'' of three years, and said being the custodian of public trust, it should display appropriate alertness.

    Saxena has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the matter.

    ''I would like to advise that the minister concerned may please be guided appropriately to dispose such important matters of public interest within reasonable period, so that the statutory purpose of laying it before the legislative assembly is not defeated and Delhi is not deprived of its wisdom,'' the lieutenant governor (L-G) said in his letter.

    Saxena received the 16th and the 17th annual consolidated reports of the Lokayukta of Delhi, pertaining to 2017-18 and 2018-19, ''after a delay of three years from Kejriwal'' and has approved the laying of the reports before the Delhi assembly, L-G office sources said.

    While approving the reports, ''he flagged the inordinate delay of three years'' and ''instead of laying down these reports before the legislative assembly, so that they are debated for further strengthening the system of Lokayukta, it (the delay) has deprived the assembly from taking cognisance of these important reports which deal with matters of corruption, abuse or misuse of position in cases of public functionaries'', a source said.

    In his letter, the L-G has asked Kejriwal to recall that even on ''earlier occasion, such delays were brought to the chief minister's notice and subsequently the matter was placed in the assembly''.

    Saxena also pointed out that ''being the custodian of public trust, it is the incumbent upon higher public functionaries to display appropriate alertness in such matters of public importance''.
    PTI
    Tags: #Aam Aadmi Party #AAP #Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal #Lokayukta reports #V K Saxena
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 04:45 pm
