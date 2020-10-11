172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|delhi-katra-vande-bharat-train-to-resume-from-october-15-union-minister-jitendra-singh-5949441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2020 04:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat train to resume from October 15: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

The move comes after his recent discussion with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal regarding resumption of the train to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Navratri festival.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the Vande Bharat train from Delhi to Katra, home to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, will resume its service from October 15.

The move comes after his recent discussion with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal regarding resumption of the train to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Navratri festival.

As follow-up to discussion with Railway Minister Sh @PiyushGoyal two days back, Ministry of Rly has announced resumption of #VandeBharatExpress train from New Delhi to #KatraVaishnoDevi from 15th October.

Close

A huge relief & exciting information for pilgrims on the eve of #Navratri, Singh tweeted. Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, is Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show
Train services in the country, which were halted in late March due to coronavirus induced lockdown, are being resumed in a graded manner.
First Published on Oct 11, 2020 04:42 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #railways #vande bharat

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.