Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express to begin before festival season: Railway Board Chairman

The second Vande Bharat Express, which will run on the high traffic Delhi-Katra route, will begin operations before the festival season, Chairman, Railway Board, Vinod Yadav said on September 17.

The Delhi-Katra route was chosen by the Railway Board in a bid to capitalise on the high traffic volume owing to the Vaishno Devi temple pilgrimage, they said.

The high-speed train will bring down the travel time between Delhi and Katra, the last station on the way to Vaishno Devi temple, to eight hours from the current 12 hours.