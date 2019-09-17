App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 03:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express to begin before festival season: Railway Board Chairman

The first Vande Bharat Express or Train 18 was launched on the Delhi-Varanasi route.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The second Vande Bharat Express, which will run on the high traffic Delhi-Katra route, will begin operations before the festival season, Chairman, Railway Board, Vinod Yadav said on September 17.

The Delhi-Katra route was chosen by the Railway Board in a bid to capitalise on the high traffic volume owing to the Vaishno Devi temple pilgrimage, they said.

The high-speed train will bring down the travel time between Delhi and Katra, the last station on the way to Vaishno Devi temple, to eight hours from the current 12 hours.

First Published on Sep 17, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #India #railway #Vande Bharat Express

