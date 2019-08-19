App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 10:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Jal Board chief moves NGT alleging sand mining in Yamuna

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel formed a committee to examine the issue and submit a report within a month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Chief Executive Officer of Delhi Jal Board has moved the National Green Tribunal alleging illegal sand mining in the Yamuna river, prompting the green panel to seek a report.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel formed a committee to examine the issue and submit a report within a month.

"Let the District Magistrate, Delhi, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) look into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with law and furnish a factual and action taken report to this Tribunal within one month from the date of receipt of copy of this order by e-mail," the bench said.

Close

The DPCC will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance, the tribunal said and directed that a copy of the order, along with the complaint, be sent to the DPCC, CPCB and District Magistrate by e-mail for compliance.

related news

"Needless to say that order of National Green Tribunal is binding as a decree of Court and non-compliance is actionable by way of punitive action including prosecution, in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010," the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on December 5.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Delhi Jal Board Chief Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singh alleging that 17 kilometres downstream of Tajewala barrage, a blockade is being built in the main river course downstream of confluence of the rivers Somb and Yamuna.

This will obstruct the flow of the said rivers and is being done to undertake illegal sand mining, the plea said.

The green panel had earlier that said that pollution in the Yamuna was of serious concern as the river was highly contaminated with industrial effluent and sewage.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 10:34 am

tags #Delhi Jal Board #environment #India #NGT

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.