Delhi itself contributes to 36% of winter pollution: Study

A new study has revealed that the pollution in Delhi is of its own doing. A report in The Times of India said the city itself may be responsible for 26 percent of its pollution - PM 2.5 (microscopic, respirable particles), rising to 36 percent during winters. Majority of this pollution is caused due to upwind regions beyond the city.

The study was jointly carried out by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and the Automative Research Association of India (ARAI). The study aimed to obtain contributors to air pollution in Delhi as well as NCR region sector wise. The data was obtained by monitoring the air quality in nine stations in Delhi, four in UP and seven in Haryana for 10 days, during winter and summer 2016-2017.

During winters, Delhi contributes 36 percent of the PM2.5 level, NCR 34 percent, and regions outside NCR and India together account for 31 percent.

The study highlights Delhi to be majorly contributing 26 percent to the microscopic particles concentration in summers, 24 percent contributed by NCR, 33 percent from “upwind regions outside India” and 17 percent from “upwind regions outside NCR”.

“It is shocking how low Delhi’s contribution to the pollution is. It shows that action is required not just in Delhi but in the entire NCR region and even beyond, particularly areas upwind of NCR,” said Ajay Mathur, Director-General of TERI.

Two methods were used to calculate the sources of pollution in the region. The first involved a receptor model with chemical analysis of all samples that were collected from 20 stations. The second method included a dispersion model that focussed on capturing the dispersal and movement of pollutants originating from the source to the stations that were being monitored.

Both the methods showed Delhi’s dust to be the lead source of pollutant contributing 38 per cent of the total PM2.5 concentration. During winters, the major contributors were industries (30 percent) and transport (28 percent) with PM2.5 levels.