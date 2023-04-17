 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi is already an aviation hub; how does one make it stronger?

Ameya Joshi
Apr 17, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST

At the end of 2022, Delhi, India’s busiest airport, was connected to 79 domestic destinations and 62 international ones, cementing its claim to the status of an aviation hub. Yet, more needs to be done to reinforce the status.

Last week, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the government had initiated a plan to transform Indian airports into aviation hubs, beginning with Delhi. It was not the first time such a statement has been made; Scindia said the same thing in November last year.

The naysayers were up in arms again, listing the challenges India confronts before dreaming of becoming an aviation hub. While there are challenges that continue, time and again we have overcome those in the past and there is nothing wrong in nurturing the dream. While the tussle continues between believers and non-believers, the numbers never lie.

Be it Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong or Atlanta, if one looks at any hub, it has one strong airline and with Air India, its large plane orders, and IndiGo’s international ambitions, India will likely have two strong carriers, not one. Air India always had a hub, but what differentiates now is the investments going into Air India, unlike before.

Delhi - the hub?