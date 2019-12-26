App
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi in for its second-coldest December since 1901

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With a numbing cold continuing to sweep through Delhi-NCR, the region is expected to record its second-coldest December since 1901, the weather department said on December 26.

"The mean maximum temperature for December was less than 20 degrees Celsius only in 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997," an official of the India Meteorological Department said.

In December this year, the mean maximum temperature (MMT) till Thursday was 19.85 degrees Celsius. It is expected to dip to 19.15 degrees Celsius by December 31, he said.

"If it happens, then it will be the second-coldest December since 1901. December 1997 recorded the lowest MMT of 17.3 degrees Celsius," the official said.

First Published on Dec 26, 2019 10:18 pm

