Delhi to impose weekend curfew amid rise in COVID-19 cases, govt officials to work from home

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on January 3 that COVID-19 cases were rising fast but the situation was under control (File image: PTI)

Amid rising Coronavirus cases in Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose weekend curfew in the national capital. The decision was taken in a meeting of DDMA on January 4, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said.

In other restrictions to curb the rising number of cases, government officials - except those working in essential services - have been asked to work from home. In private offices, 50 percent staff has to work from home, as per the new advisory.

"DDMA has decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb COVID surge. All government officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. 50% workforce of private offices will work from home," Sisodia was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The DDMA meeting was called amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The last meeting was held last week, when cases were under 1,000. Since then, Delhi has seen a massive increase in cases.

The national capital added 4,099 new COVID-19 cases with the positivity rate jumping to 6.46 percent in the past 24 hours, as per the city government's health bulletin on January 3.

"Buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops," Sisodia said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on January 3 that COVID-19 cases were rising fast but the situation was under control because people were not getting seriously ill to require hospitalisation.

Speaking during the ongoing session of Assembly, Jain said none of the Omicron-infected patients in Delhi's hospitals have so far required oxygen. He said there was no need to panic and appealed for following social distancing and wearing face masks.