Delhi hospitals under pressure amid sharp spike in dengue cases

A steep surge in dengue cases in and around the national capital has forced Delhi hospitals to increase the number of beds for such patients. According to a recent civic body report, one death due to dengue and a total of 1,006 cases have been recorded this season till October 23, which is the highest cases count since 2018 for the same period.

Of the total count of dengue cases recorded in Delhi this season, 665 have been recorded this month till October 23.

AIIMS, Ram Manohar Lohia, Lok Nayak, Sir Ganga Ram, Apollo and Max are among hospitals in Delhi that have increased the number of beds dedicated to dengue patients amid a surge in cases, Times of India reported.

"We have more than 30 dengue patients admitted in the hospital currently. Most of them have severe symptoms,” Dr Ashutosh Biswas, professor of medicine at AIIMS, told the publication.

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court on October 27 asked the three municipal corporations and other civic agencies to file further status reports on the steps taken by them to control mosquito infestation and prevent vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, and chikungunya in the national capital.

The court asked three MCDsEast, South, and North, Delhi government, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council to file the status reports listed the matter for further hearing on December 24.

The court had in May initiated a PIL on its own after it was concerned over the mosquito infestation in the national capital and the possibility of the rise of vector-borne diseases amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic if the situation was not controlled immediately before the onset of monsoon.