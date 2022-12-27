 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi hospitals to conduct mock drills to check Covid readiness

PTI
Dec 27, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

The Centre issued an advisory to this effect on Monday amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some countries.

COVID-19 representative image.

Hospitals across Delhi will conduct mock drills on Tuesday to assess their preparedness, including availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

In the national capital, the drill will take place at Delhi government-run facilities like LNJP Hospital and private hospitals.

Following the Centre's directions, a mock drill will be held in all hospitals on Tuesday to check their readiness for Covid management, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the health portfolio.

Any gaps would be addressed immediately by the health department officials, he said.

The mock drill will assess bed availability, manpower, referral resources, testing capacity, medical logistics, telemedicine services and medical oxygen availability, among other things.