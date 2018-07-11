App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi hospital told to pay Rs 10 lakh to man’s family for failing to disclose health risks

The hospital was accused of conducting the RFA procedure, without revealing the risk of heart blockage.

The Delhi State Consumer Redressal Commission has granted Rs 10 lakh compensation to a man’s family after he was given a Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) procedure without disclosing the risk of heart blockage, by a hospital in Delhi.

Doctors at the Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre had carried out the RFA procedure on Dilip Kumar Bezbaruah, a deputy general manager of a refinery in Assam, according to a report by India Today.

The hospital was accused of conducting the procedure, which corrects the electrical system of the heart, without revealing the risk of heart blockage.

Bezbaruah had consulted a doctor in Assam, after having palpitations in his heart. The doctor had in turn urged Bezbaruah to visit the Batra Hospital for a specialized test called the Electro Physiology Study.

The patient had to get a permanent pacemaker installed and undergoing an open heart surgery due to the machine's installation.

 

The court observed the consent forms produced by the doctors were uninformative.

The hospital spokesperson said that the management is still under the process of reviewing the case details, the report suggests.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 03:12 pm

