Mar 12, 2018 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi HC voices concern over sale of water through unlicensed water trolleys

The Delhi High Court today voiced concern over sale of refrigerated water through unlicensed water trolleys, and directed the municipal corporations along with the city police to stop the illegal activity at the earliest.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A bench of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the police to provide requisite assistance to the all the municipal corporations in removing such unauthorised trolleys.

A bench of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the police to provide requisite assistance to the all the municipal corporations in removing such unauthorised trolleys.

"The dirty water is a health hazard which can cause jaundice and diarrhoea. These people don't even wash their hands. You go to ITO and see the people who sell fruit juice. They keep the ice on the pavements on which people have urinated. The water which is being used for ice formation is dirty," the bench observed.

During the hearing, the lawyer appearing for the petitioner society argued that though the municipal corporations were taking action against the water trolleys, the police were not providing due cooperation in the drive.

The high court was hearing a plea filed by Refrigerated Water Licensees Association and others seeking action against illegal water trolleys selling refrigerated water.

The plea had claimed that the polluted water containing chemicals was being sold and the people were forced to drink contaminated water resulting in various water borne diseases.

tags #Current Affairs

