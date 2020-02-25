App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 07:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi HC vacates order staying construction at Nauroji Nagar redevelopment project

It added that the stay order of August 30, 2018 restraining National Buildings Construction Corporation from any further construction at Nauroji Nagar is vacated.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court Tuesday vacated its order staying the construction at Nauroji Nagar redevelopment project where a commercial hub, including a World Trade Centre, has been planned.

A bench of justices G S Sistani and Jyoti Singh said that once the issues of water and traffic congestion have been taken care of and there are no objection certificates (NOCs) from the respective departments, this court is satisfied that there is no impediment in completion of redevelopment projects at Nauroji Nagar in South Delhi.

"There is no violation of Delhi Preservation of Trees Act and there is adequate compensatory plantation in lieu of felling of trees at Nauroji Nagar," the bench said.

Close

It added that the stay order of August 30, 2018 restraining National Buildings Construction Corporation from any further construction at Nauroji Nagar is vacated.

related news

The court passed the order on a petition challenging the environment clearance granted to Nauroji Nagar project claiming a large number of trees had to be cut.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 06:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi High Court #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.