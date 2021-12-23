MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Delhi HC to hear on January 25 Juhi Chawla's appeal against dismissal of lawsuit against 5G

A bench headed by Justice Vipin Sanghi stated that there were several other cases listed for hearing before it and the appeal concerned an order that was passed six months ago.

PTI
December 23, 2021 / 12:30 PM IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday listed for hearing on January 25 actor Juhi Chawla's appeal against an order dismissing her lawsuit against the 5G rollout, saying there was no grave urgency in the matter.

A bench headed by Justice Vipin Sanghi stated that there were several other cases listed for hearing before it and the appeal concerned an order that was passed six months ago.


“Order is of June. You come now. Six months have gone,” remarked the bench also comprising Justice Jasmeet Singh after the case was initially listed for hearing in February.


Senior counsel Salman Khurshid, appearing for Chawla, said that the present case was an “unfortunate” one and urged the court to advance the date of hearing.


In June, a single judge had described the lawsuit by Chawla and two others against the 5G rollout as "defective", "abuse of process of law" and filed for "gaining publicity" while dismissing it with costs of Rs 20 lakh.


In her appeal before the division bench of the high court, the actor and other appellants have contended that the single judge dismissed the plea and imposed costs without any jurisdiction and contrary to the settled law.

Close

Related stories


It is claimed that a plaint can be dismissed only after it has been allowed to be registered as a suit.   The appellants have further reiterated their concerns surrounding the harmful impact of 5G technology and submitted, “Every day that the 5G trials are allowed to continue constitutes a distinct and imminent danger to the health of the people who reside in the vicinity of the area where the trials are being conducted.” In the lawsuit, the appellants had claimed that if the telecom industry's plans for 5G come to fruition, “no person, animal, bird, insect and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today”.


It had sought a direction to the authorities to certify to the public at large how 5G technology is safe to humans, animals and every type of living organism, flora and fauna.


While dismissing the lawsuit, Justice JR Midha had said the plaint in which questions have been raised about health hazards due to the 5G technology was "not maintainable" and was "stuffed with unnecessary scandalous, frivolous and vexatious averments" which are liable to be struck down.

The single judge had said the suit filed by the actor-environmentalist and others was to gain publicity, which was clear as Chawla circulated the video conferencing link of the hearing on her social media account which resulted in repeated disruptions by unknown persons.

PTI
Tags: #5G #Current Affairs #Delhi HC #Delhi High Court #India #Juhi Chawla
first published: Dec 23, 2021 12:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.