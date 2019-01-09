App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 11:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi HC to hear on January 15 appeal of AJL, publisher of National Herald

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao was informed by the central government's standing counsel Rajesh Gogna that they are led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who was not available for the day.

The Delhi High Court said on Wednesday it will hear on January 15 the appeal of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), publisher of National Herald newspaper, challenging the single judge order asking it to vacate its premises here, due to non-availability of advocates.

The counsel for AJL said senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who will argue their case, was also not available.

The court listed the matter for hearing on January 15 after both the sides consented to it.

A single judge on December 21 had dismissed AJL's plea challenging the Centre's order to vacate its premises and asked AJL to vacate the ITO premises within two weeks after which eviction proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, would be initiated.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 11:01 am

