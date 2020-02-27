App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 09:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi HC to hear on Friday plea seeking FIR against Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka, others for alleged hate speech

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear on Friday a plea seeking lodging of an FIR against Congress President Sonia Gandhi, ex-president Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Vadra and others for allegedly giving hate speeches. The petition by Lawyers Voice was on Thursday mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar which allowed it to be listed on Friday.

The plea has also sought registration of an FIR against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) former legislator from Mumbai Waris Pathan and AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Apart from registration of FIRs, the petition also seeks setting up of a Special Investigation Team to look into the alleged hate speeches.

On Thursday, several pleas relating to hate speeches by certain political leaders were moved in the high court.

One such plea was filed by Hindu Sena, which in an application has alleged that hate speeches were given by AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi.

It has also alleged that inflammatory speeches were made by AIMIM former MLA from Mumbai Waris Pathan and said his speeches surcharged communal tension in Delhi which resulted in deaths of several people.

The high court on Friday is also set to hear pleas regarding safe passage to hospitals for the injured and the dead.
First Published on Feb 27, 2020 08:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Rahul Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi

