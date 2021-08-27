MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Delhi HC to hear in October appeals of Facebook, WhatsApp in privacy policy matter

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh listed the matter for October 11 while extending the time to file replies to the June 4 and 8 notices issued by CCI to WhatsApp and Facebook, till then.

PTI
August 27, 2021 / 03:29 PM IST

The Delhi High Court Friday said it will hear in October the appeals of Facebook and WhatsApp challenging its single-judge order dismissing their pleas against the probe ordered by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) into the instant messaging app's new privacy policy.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh listed the matter for October 11 while extending the time to file replies to the June 4 and 8 notices issued by CCI to WhatsApp and Facebook, till then.

While CCI was represented through Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi, WhatsApp and Facebook were represented through senior advocates Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi respectively.

WhatsApp and Facebook have also challenged the CCI's asking them to furnish certain information for the purpose of inquiry conducted by it.

The case relates to the appeals of Facebook and WhatsApp against a single judge order dismissing their pleas against the probe CCI ordered into the instant messaging app's new privacy policy.

Close

Related stories

The division bench of the high court had on May 6 issued notices on the appeals and asked the Centre to respond to it.

The single judge on April 22 had said though it would have been ''prudent'' for the CCI to await the outcome of petitions in the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court against WhatsApp's new privacy policy, not doing so would not make the regulator's order ''perverse'' or ''wanting of jurisdiction''.

The court had said it saw no merit in the petitions of Facebook and WhatsApp to interdict the investigation directed by the CCI.

The CCI had contended before the single judge that it was not examining the alleged violation of individuals' privacy which was being looked into by the Supreme Court.

It had argued before the court that the new privacy policy of WhatsApp would lead to excessive data collection and ''stalking'' of consumers for targeted advertising to bring in more users and is therefore an alleged abuse of dominant position.

WhatsApp and Facebook had challenged the CCI's March 24 order directing a probe into the new privacy policy.

In January, the CCI on its own decided to look into WhatsApp's new privacy policy on the basis of news reports regarding the same.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi HC #Delhi High Court #Facebook #India #WhatsApp
first published: Aug 27, 2021 03:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.