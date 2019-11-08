App
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 12:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi HC to hear in February plea for action against police officials for protesting against clash with lawyers

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar refused to give shorter date for hearing the plea and asked the lawyers to use their good officers for settling the issue with police.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The Delhi High Court on Friday said it will hear in February a plea seeking action against police officials who were agitating in public and sitting on 'dharna' after their November 2 clash with lawyers at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar refused to give shorter date for hearing the plea and asked the lawyers to use their good officers for settling the issue with police.

The court was hearing a petition filed by a lawyer seeking action against police officials who had issued statements on social media when the matter is already sub judice.

Close

The plea has sought direction to the Centre to initiate departmental inquiry against the Delhi Police officials who were sitting on 'dharna' and "making provocative slogans" and issuing inciting statements on electronic and social media.

In unprecedented protests by Delhi police, thousands of its personnel on Tuesday laid siege outside the Police Headquarters for 11 hours and staged a virtual revolt sparked by two attacks on their colleagues before calling off their stir following multiple appeals including from their chief.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 12:30 pm

