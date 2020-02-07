App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 02:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi HC stays increase in auto fares by AAP govt

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said, "We hereby stay the operation of the June 12 notification issued by the Delhi government till the next date of hearing."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the AAP government's decision to increase auto-rickshaw fares in the national capital.

The HC listed the matter for further hearing on May 21.

The court was hearing a petition filed by NGO Aiding Hands Foundation seeking to set aside the Delhi government's notification revising the auto fares on the ground that the notification was issued without the approval of the competent authority and would severely impact the people.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 02:42 pm

