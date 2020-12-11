PlusFinancial Times
Delhi HC stays CIC order directing IAF to provide information about PM's foreign visits

Justice Navin Chawla said the information sought by the RTI applicant with regard to details of ministry or department officials who accompanied the PM on a trip cannot be disclosed, but there was no harm in providing details of the number of passengers on flights.

PTI
Dec 11, 2020 / 12:20 PM IST
Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the operation of a Central Information Commission (CIC) order directing the Indian Air Force to provide information regarding Special Flight Returns (SRF)-II, which contains details of the prime minister's entourage on his foreign trips.

The court also issued a notice to the RTI applicant Commodore (retd) Lokesh K Batra and sought his stand on the IAF''s appeal against the CIC''s July 8 direction.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on April 12, 2021, and stayed the operation of the CIC direction till then.

It observed that the CIC ought to have been more clear as to what information can be provided and what is exempted under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India
first published: Dec 11, 2020 12:00 pm

