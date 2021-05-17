MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Delhi HC seeks stand of Centre, Facebook, WhatsApp on plea against new privacy policy

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notices to the central government and the two social media platforms, seeking their stand on the petition filed by a lawyer who has claimed that WhatsApp's new policy, which came into effect from May 15, violates users' right to privacy under the Constitution.

PTI
May 17, 2021 / 01:01 PM IST
A service can be built to track the status indicator in WhatsApp

A service can be built to track the status indicator in WhatsApp

The Delhi High Court sought the response of the Centre, Facebook and WhatsApp on Monday on a plea challenging the new privacy policy of the messaging application.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notices to the central government and the two social media platforms, seeking their stand on the petition filed by a lawyer who has claimed that WhatsApp's new policy, which came into effect from May 15, violates users' right to privacy under the Constitution.

During the hearing, WhatsApp told the court that implementation of its policy has not been deferred and it has come into effect from May 15.

It said for the time being, it will not delete the accounts of the users who have not accepted the policy and would try to encourage them to get on board with it.

The court listed the matter for hearing on June 3.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Delhi High Court #Facebook #India #new privacy policy #WhatsApp
first published: May 17, 2021 01:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.