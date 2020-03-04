App
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 12:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi HC seeks response of Centre, DGCA, IndiGo, GoAir on PIL seeking grounding of A320neo aircraft

The plea, by an association, has alleged that despite being aware of "significant technical issues with Airbus A320neo," neither the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) nor the DGCA have taken any concrete steps to ground these aircraft.

The Delhi High Court today sought responses of the Centre, the DGCA, Indigo and GoAir on a plea seeking grounding of A320neo aircraft with faulty engines.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued a notice to the Centre, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), IndiGo and GoAir on the petition that contended that the entire fleet of A320neo aircraft should be grounded "in larger interest of public safety".

The plea, by an association, has alleged that despite being aware of "significant technical issues with Airbus A320neo," neither the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) nor the DGCA have taken any concrete steps to ground these aircraft.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 12:15 pm

