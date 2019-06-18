App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2019 05:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi HC seeks Railway Board stand on plea seeking contempt action against it

Justice Vinod Goel issued notice to the Railway Board on the petition which alleged that there was 'wilful and deliberate violation' of court orders by the railways.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Delhi High Court has sought the Railway Board's response on a plea seeking contempt action against it for allegedly not complying with judicial orders to give a second chance for document verification to a visually handicapped person who cleared the recruitment test for a Group 'D' cadre post in Eastern Railways.

Justice Vinod Goel issued notice to the Railway Board on the petition which alleged that there was "wilful and deliberate violation" of court orders by the railways.

According to the plea of Ranjit Kumar Gupta, who suffers from 100 per cent visual impairment and belongs to the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, the high court on April 22, had directed the Eastern Railways to give him a second chance for document verification within two weeks.

"Despite clear directions given by the High Court vide order dated April 22, 2019, no steps whatsoever was taken by respondents/contemnors (railways) within the time so granted," the contempt petition, filed through advocate Arpit Bhargava, claimed.

The April order was passed by the court on Gupta's earlier plea seeking implementation of a Railway Board guideline which mandates that a second chance be given for document verification to successful candidates.

In his earlier petition he had claimed that that he came to know about the date for document verification on the day it was scheduled to happen in Kolkata and he was in no position to reach there so quickly.

When he arrived in Kolkata six days later, Eastern Railways declined his request for a second chance for document verification, after which he moved the high court.

First Published on Jun 18, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi High Court #India #Indian Railways

